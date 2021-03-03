Flamingos turn Indian lakes into “pink seas” – BBC News





Thousands of flamingos migrate to western India every year in search of food and nesting places, turning the lakes into a "pink sea". Navi Mumbai city show attracts people from nearby cities and towns. Bird watchers say there are more and more flamingos in the city, which is a good sign. Many add that the authorities need to do more so that the surrounding buildings do not disturb the migration pattern.

