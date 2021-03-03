New evidence that China has moved Uyghur minority workers to extract communities – BBC News





A BBC study has shown that China's policy is using a policy of relocating hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities from northwestern Xinjiang to factory jobs to uproot and assimilate the population. He has also found possible links between these employees and major international brands. China says moving workers away from the region is a way to tackle rural poverty and unemployment. Huw Edwards introduced the BBC News at Ten Suden to Chinese correspondent John Sudworth.

