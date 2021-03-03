WikiLeaks Falls, Texas (The Texas Tribune) During his time as the White House’s top physician, the U.S. Rep. Ronnie Jackson, the staffer who framed R-Amililo, made sexual comments about a female subordinate and violated the alcohol policy. President Tripp, according to a report by the Department of Defense Inspector received by CNN.

The report further found that the new Texas congressional representative had taken prescription-strength sleeping pills that raised concerns about Jackson’s ability to provide adequate care to colleagues.

The report’s findings stem from a lengthy investigation into Jackson, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump to head the Department of Elderly Affairs in 2018. But Jackson backtracked on allegations of professional misconduct, including talking about alcohol and prescription drugs at work.

At the time, Jackson called the allegations “completely false and fabricated.” On Tuesday night, Jackson again defended his actions in a statement to the Texas Tribune.

“Three years ago I was the subject of political hit work because I stood with President Trump,” Jackson said in a written statement. “Today, the Department of Defense Inspector General’s report reiterates the same false accusation from my years to the Obama administration because I refused to go back to President Trump.”

Jackson added, “I am proud of the environment that I have encouraged under three different presidents from both parties; I take my professional responsibilities with the drug system seriously; I reject any allegations that I drank while on duty.” I do. ”

The Department of Defense’s review was based on interviews with Department৮ witnesses and White House documents, CNN reported.

In November 2020, Jackson retired to the U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry was selected for the replacement. Jackson represents the congressional district that includes most of Panhandle and much of North Texas such as Wichita Falls, where Governor G Greg Abbott was born.

