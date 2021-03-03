Covid a year in the UK – the story of a hospital





This week a year ago the government released a plan to tackle Covid: contain, delay, investigate and alleviate. Launched at the same press conference, our reporter asked the Prime Minister if he was still shaking hands. It was him. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It was also a week to start preparing hospitals to open rooms that could be used for infection control. We spent the week at Warwick Hospital, in a small general neighborhood, talking to staff about their year – what they’ve seen, how they’ve shaped and what their expectations are now. .



