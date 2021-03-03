Will it be enough to push a 400 million euro budget in the UK for the arts?





The chancellor promises to use the government’s “fiscal fire” in his budget tomorrow to get the UK economy up and running. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

There has been a flurry of ads and leaks in recent days as the blockchain department promises money for the hard-hit pub, arts, sports and other industries over the past year. Rishi Suna also promises “honesty” as many mean bad news of tax increases is coming. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source