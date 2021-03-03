Pontins led the passenger community by blocking reservations for people with Irish surnames





Pontin has agreed to change his work practices after a whistler revealed that he used a list of Irish surnames to stop people from booking a holiday from the travel community. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has seen the company use the list of names saying it is “unpleasant” in its holiday parks as part of its policy of renouncing people. Downing Street has condemned the blacklist as “completely unacceptable”. The names on the list are Murphy, Gallagher and O’Brien. Paraic O’Brien, our reporter, is an O’Brien. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source