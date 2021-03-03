Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.1 earthquake – Grad Glena, Sisak Moslavina, 47 km south of Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 5:37 am (GMT +1)





An average earthquake of 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Mar 3 04:43 UTC: First to notify: EMSC after 6 minutes Mar 3 04:45: Volume recalculated from 3.6 to 3.8. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 12.0 to 2.0 km (7.5 to 1.2 mi). The epicenter location was corrected 24 km (15 mi) southeastward …. [show all] 3 Mar 04:48: Volume recalculated from 3.8 to 4.4. Epicenter location corrected 3.7 km (2.3 mi) northwest direction March 3 05:00: Magnitude recalculated from 4.4 to 4.1.3 March 05:01: Epicenter depth was recalculated from 2.0 to 10.0 km (from 1.2 To 6.2 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 1.4 km (0.8 mi) NWE.

Updated Wednesday 3rd March 2021 04:51

An earthquake of moderate magnitude 4.4 strikes 48 km south of Zagreb, Croatia, early in the morning

Earthquake 4.4 Mar 3 5:37 am (GMT +1)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake near Zagreb, HR.21.3186885, Croatia, was reported just 14 minutes ago by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 km below the epicenter early morning on Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 5:37 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. It is felt by almost everyone in the epicenter area. May cause light to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in Mala Solina (District No. 15) located 1 km from the epicenter. At Petringa (13900) located 17 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. Sisak (population 35,700) is located 25 km from the epicenter, Velika Gorica (population 35,100) 36 km, Donggrad (population 37,000) 48 km, Zagreb (population 699,000) 48 km, Stingvik (population 41,300)) within 49 km, Sesvet (pop-area 52,400) 49 km, Samobor (area 15,200) 54 km, and Zapresic (population 19,700) 56 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if this changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 3, 2021 04:37:14 UTC – Local time in the epicenter: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 5:37 a.m. (GMT +1) Size: 4.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 45.4 Degree North / 16.08 ° E (Grad Glina, Sisak-Moslavina, Croatia) Nearby towns and cities: 2 km (1 mi) northwest of Mala Solina (Sisačko-Moslavačka) (Population: 15) -> See nearby earthquakes! 17 km (11 mi) WSW from Petrinja (Sisačko-Moslavačka) (population: 13,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 24 km (15 mi) WSW from Sisak (Sisačko-Moslavačka) (Population: 35700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi)) S of Velika Gorica (Zagrebačka) (Population: 35,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) south of Grad Donji (city of Zagreb) (population: 37,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 miles) south of Zagreb (city of Zagreb) (population: 699,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) southeast of Stingjevik (Zagreb city) (population: 41,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) south of Sisvette (city of Zagreb) (Population: 52,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) southeast of Samobor (Zagrebaka) (population: 15,200) -> See earthquakes nearby! 55 km (34 mi) southeast from Zapresic (Općina Zaprešić, Zagrebačka) (population: 19700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear skies -2 ° C (28 ° F), humidity: 86%, winds: 1 m / s (1 kt) from primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing energy : 8.9 x 1010 joules (24.8 MWh, equivalent to 21.3 tons of TNT) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.110 kmCROATIAEMSC User reports for this earthquake (42)

Zagreb, Croatia / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds: 05:38 hours: 1-2 seconds. Moderate shaking in the northern part of Zagreb One user found this interesting.

22.2 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds: Close rumble from far, shake from lighter to stronger then kick very strong and then shake and wobble, slowly fade away. | One user found this interesting.

Sisak (23.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s (reported with our app)

SISAC / Strong Shake (MMI VI)

276 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Not felt (reported through our app) 70.7 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

99.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Gelofar / MMI II / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Unexpected

Krapinske Toplice / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, shake / 5-10 sec

Velika Cladusa (33.4 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

Tišenpolj, Slovenia (96.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 10-15 sec

vidusevac / moderate vibration (MMI V)

29.3 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app)

Patringa / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 sec

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

44.1 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app) Velika Gorica (34.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app)

Zagreb / ​​Light vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 s

46.2 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 1-2 sec

68.1 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 38.3 km WNW from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 45.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app)

Zagreb, Dusitz (45.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 sec

28.1 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) (reported through our app) 46.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Very short (reported through our app) 16.2 km long from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app)

Veliko Trgovisce / Mild Shaking (MMI IV)

45.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 2-5 sec

Gornji Viduševac Glina / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 10-15 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) swing / 2-5 seconds

42.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild tremor (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 16.4 km east from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

40.7 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

65.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

46.6 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app)

SISAC / Strong Shake (MMI VI)

Samobor / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 sec

58.2 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 25.6 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 26.9 km from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single lateral vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported through our app) 20.9 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal (side) swings / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) 87.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app)

