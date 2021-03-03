Have you seen it before? 7.3 magnitude earthquake has no time for this bathtub water





Spiteful natural phenomena – Sometimes things happen by chance. Sometimes you can put things back in bad timing, and sometimes it’s because someone or something wants to be an idiot.

Excellent example: I’m not proud of what happened in high school. I was having lunch in the cafeteria with some friends. My good friend Jeff was sitting right in front of me enjoying a sandwich. It looked good, too, I was eating a banana, and for some reason, I became interested in watching him eat this sandwich.

I would say what I did next was motivated by jealousy of how awesome the sandwich was because that would be a better excuse than the truth. What I did next, I only did because I could feel it in that moment, even though I knew it was a sloppy move.

Without warning or merit, the banana smashed into Jeff’s face. Just right in the center of the dab smack. I’m not sure he has forgiven me at all. I’m not sure I asked for forgiveness.

I’m a monster.

I’m talking about this because I’m related to what happened in this video in Japan.

In February, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Japan. It caused damage, power outages, and some minor injuries. Scientists will tell you that it was a natural phenomenon that just happened, but I don’t buy it. I think it was because the earthquake wanted just a jerk.

My theory is that the earthquake saw the person who filmed this video had just taken a shower and was about to enjoy a great, relaxing soak and was like, “Not in my watch.” Boom, 7.3-magnitude earthquake to throw hot bath water onto your luxurious floors.

The earthquake had no good cause and I would not condone its actions, but I was there. But I’m just spoiling a totally good lunch, friendship and banana. This earthquake is a much bigger jerk, causing millions of dollars in damage and blackouts.

Not cold, earthquake. Not cool.

