A strong earthquake destroys dozens of buildings in Greece – the world





A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 struck central Greece on Wednesday, injuring dozens of people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending panicked crowds into the streets.

The government ambulance service said it provided assistance to 10 lightly wounded patients. In the main city of Larissa, a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries to the head after he was hit by a stone, a supervisor at a local hospital told AFP.

At least 100 homes and other buildings in the area, including churches, were damaged, Costas Agorastos, the provincial governor of the wider Thessaly region, told AFP in the village of Damasi, near the epicenter.

There have been several tales of cramped escapes in the area – including a handicapped old man who was rescued from his collapsed home in the nearby village of Misukuri, and 63 children in Damasi hid under their desks when their school shook.

“Everything started to shake and then the blackboard turned over,” a 10-year-old student, Teodora, told AFP.

“We ran away after a while. Almost all the children were crying and screaming until our parents came to pick us up,” she said.

Across the street from the school, the roof was most of what was left of a stone house whose front walls had spilled onto the street. I left a chandelier hanging from the rafters.

Several aftershocks were reported after the main earthquake struck midday near the central city of Larissa, causing panic in the region, which rarely suffers serious earthquakes.

“Fortunately I was working in the fields. Otherwise, I would not have lived alive,” Thanos Mavrakis, a 39-year-old farmer, told AFP in Damasi.

“It was very frightening,” he said, staring at his destroyed stone house.

The Civil Protection Authority has also reported landslides in the area, and the authorities are assessing further damage.

“If this had happened at night, there would have been dead people, for sure,” said 48-year-old Vaius Georgakis.

He said, “I was in my vineyard and saw the land from the mountain fall in waves like the sea.”

Agorastos said the tents will be set up in Al Damsi Sports Stadium for those whose homes have been damaged. Others were sent by buses to hotels in neighboring towns.

The Ministry of Culture said that four churches, one of them dating back to the 17th century, were damaged, two of them seriously.

The US Geological Survey said the quake at 12:16 pm (1016 GMT), which was felt by residents of mainland Greece, was a magnitude 6.3.

But the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said earlier that the quake had a magnitude of 6.0.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias to express his solidarity and said that Ankara was ready to provide support if needed.

Relations between regional rivals Greece and Turkey improved significantly in 1999 when both countries were struck by deadly earthquakes less than a month apart.

In the past year, the two countries also cooperated in recovery efforts after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea, killing dozens and causing massive damage mainly in Turkey.

According to the Athena Observatory, the epicenter was 16 kilometers south of the town of Alassona, with a depth of eight kilometers.

Several aftershocks occurred after the main quake – including tremors of magnitude 5.7 – after authorities issued a warning.

“I think the worst has been avoided,” Efthimios Likas, head of Greece’s earthquake protection authority, told state television ERT.

“The aftershocks will last for some time (but) they will be smaller and less frequent,” he said.

Experts stressed that fault lines in the region rarely cause greater tremors than those that occurred on Wednesday.

Manolis Skordelis, a seismologist at Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, told the National Iranian News Agency that the last major earthquake in the region was in the 18th century and had a magnitude of 6.2.

Greece lies on a number of fault lines, and is prone to earthquakes intermittently.

But earthquakes often occur at sea and often do not kill people or cause massive damage.

The last deadly earthquake struck the Aegean Sea with a magnitude of 7.0 magnitude, between the Greek island of Samos and the city of Izmir, in western Turkey.

Most of the damage was in Turkey, where 114 people were killed and more than a thousand injured.

In Greece, two teenagers were reported killed on the island of Samos.

