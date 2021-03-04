Connect with us

“Vaccine hunters” help older people get Covid jabs – BBC News

Americans mixed with a complex online system for booking a vaccine appointment are receiving support from tech-savvy youth. Carl Cimini hired Kevin Hayes and his computer skills to help him shoot in Pennsylvania. Another so-called vaccine hunter, teenager Benjamin Kagan, has got 115 appointments. Meet the “vaccine hunters” who help older people book their owners. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

