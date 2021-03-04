Connect with us

Uncategorized

Myanmar sees deadly incidents despite calls for calm – BBC News

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By



Protesters against the coup in Myanmar have been killed after troops fired. Security forces used direct shifts in the large crowd in Mandalay and Monywa, and at least two of the victims are believed to be teenage children. There have been mass protests across the country since the military took control on February 1. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: