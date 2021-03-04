Uncategorized
Myanmar sees deadly incidents despite calls for calm – BBC News
Protesters against the coup in Myanmar have been killed after troops fired. Security forces used direct shifts in the large crowd in Mandalay and Monywa, and at least two of the victims are believed to be teenage children. There have been mass protests across the country since the military took control on February 1.
