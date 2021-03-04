Connect with us

Myanmar security forces shot at pro-democracy protesters

One caveat – this report contains disturbing images

Police in Myanmar have fired on protesters, who have reportedly killed at least 38 people in protests in several cities. Films made on social media showed soldiers beating people and shooting at protesters, causing serious injuries and killing people when it was the bloodiest day after a military coup a month ago.

