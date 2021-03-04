2021 Budget: Sunak promises gifts now and tax increases later





There are gifts and opportunities to take from the Chancellor of the Exchequer. With an immediate plan to support businesses and individuals and then with a move to reverse spending.

Some of the key notes include: Companies claiming a new super-deduction from the taxpayer over the cost of new investments. The Furlough scheme was extended until the end of September. So far 600,000 self-employed people who have failed to get subsidies. The temporary increase of £ 20 for Universal Credit will be extended for another six months. These gifts will be paid as follows: Corporation tax will increase from 19 to 25 percent from April 2023 onwards. And when people start paying taxes and start paying higher rates, they'll freeze for five years, which means more people will pay. to be dragged down to pay higher taxes as the salary increases.



