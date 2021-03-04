Uncategorized
Here is why the AOC is a political power
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a political force since she took office in 2018. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how social media and money have pushed the 31-year-old into the nation. SOURCES AND MORE READING: AOC raises nearly $ 5 million in Texas aid
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/21/politics/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-texas-relief/index.html
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined “Animal Crossing.”
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/08/politics/aoc-animal-crossing/index.html
Game On: AOC’s successful game “Among Us”
https://www.cnn.com/videos/entertainment/2020/10/23/game-on-aoc-streams-viral-hit-game-among-us.cnn
Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have an eye on a Senate seat?
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/20/politics/aoc-2022-senate-schumer/index.html
