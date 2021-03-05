Unions say the 1% paid NHS offer is “the worst kind of insult” to unions – BBC News





The queue has been created after the UK government proposed a 1% pay rise for most NHS workers in England. The government's proposal has been submitted to the health service salary review body. The unions have warned ministers that they have a reaction if they advance the idea, and one has said it is the worst insult the government can give health workers after a year of fighting the pandemic. After the budget, there is increasing pressure on the government to spend more and pay more in many parts of the public sector. Labor accuses the chancellor of concealing funding cuts for the NHS's running costs, such as rents and medicines. An independent expert has warned that more needs to be done to deal with the tremendous pressure on public services once the pandemic is over. A 1% pay rise would be below the inflation rate projected in next year's budget.

