Are the problems of controls between Britain and Northern Ireland insurmountable? – BBC Newsnight

The UK government has unilaterally extended the grace periods on the Irish Sea border – this time for plots. The UK has extended the grace periods for agri-food controls and the day has come, a move that the EU said was illegal. Maroš Šefčoviček said they are preparing an “offense procedure”. What happens next? Are the problems of controls between Britain and Northern Ireland insurmountable? And can the new US administration step in? Newsnight political director Nick Watt reported. Along with Kirsty Wark, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement is Jonathan Powell, DUP MP Carla Lockhart and Democratic Congresswoman Brendan Boyle. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

