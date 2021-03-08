Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Nea Ionia, Magnesia, Thessaly and Greece / Discovery Volcano





Sunday, March 7, 2021, 22:49

22:49 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.2 Earthquake 8 Mar 12:29 AM (GMT +2)

Just 7 minutes ago, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Nea Ionia, Magnesia, Thessaly, Greece. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:29 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first agency to monitor Earthquakes in Based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a slight tremor was felt in Frama (district 26) located 13 km from the epicenter, Pefkochori (1900 inhabitants) 20 km away, Pefkochori (1900 inhabitants) 20 km away, and Neos Marmaras (population 3200) 39 km included towns or Other cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt by a very weak tremor is Nea Mudanya (population 9,300) located 49 km from the epicenter, Polygyros (population 10,000) at 61 km, Nia Kalikratia (population 7,200). ) 65 km, Nea (population 32,700) 70 km, and Volos (86,000) 70 km.

Date and Time: March 8, 2021 12:29 AM (GMT +2) local time (March 7, 2021 22:29 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 39.83 ° N 23.49 ° E (Aegean Sea , Greece) Primary data source: GFZ Previous News Moving to the Daily Reports for March 2021: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Summary: 1 earthquake 8.0+, 1 earthquake 7.0+, 14 earthquake 6.0+, 149 earthquakes 5.0+, 528 earthquakes 4.0+, 1,659 earthquakes 3.0+, 2,946 earthquakes 2.0+ (5,298 total) … Read all A 4.4 earthquake occurred Score The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that only 11 minutes ago was 4 km northwest of Nuevo Dantas in Peru. … Read all An early morning magnitude 4.7 earthquake was reported near Amahai, Maluku, Indonesia. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a magnitude 4.7 earthquake in the Philippines near Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Davao, 38 minutes ago. The earthquake struck just after midnight on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:43 local time at an average depth of 123 km. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. … Read all Just 8 minutes ago, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Ukiah, Mendocino County, California, USA. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:03 a.m. local time, at a very shallow depth of 3.5 miles below the surface. … read everything

