Uncategorized
Thousands of families in England are preparing to return to school
The government has stressed that English schools will remain open outside the roadblock – the Secretary of Education has said they want to ensure a prudent but irreversible vision for students in classrooms tomorrow. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
This means that staff will face great challenges in matters such as mass tests and masks, as well as in exchange for lost learning. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]