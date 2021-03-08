The Texas Seismic System strengthens the national grid





Austin, Texas – Now in its fifth year of operation, the Bureau of Economic Geology’s TexNet seismic monitoring system operates more than 150 seismic stations across Texas and has been integrated into the nation’s national monitoring system administered by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

TexNet helps bridge a large coverage gap in the national system, which has had sporadic coverage of the country. It is now part of the Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS), a network that provides real-time information about seismic activity to researchers and emergency responders. The addition was made possible thanks to the company TexNet that has reached several milestones. This includes establishing 24/7 operations at all monitoring sites, having a seismologist operating around the clock, and establishing a back-up infrastructure center to ensure the system continues to operate in the event of a primary axis failure.

“The US Geological Survey’s National Advanced Seismic System is a collaborative effort to enhance the protection of life and property by monitoring seismic activity and issuing timely and reliable earthquake notifications,” said David Applegate, Acting Director of the US Geological Survey. “We welcome this new partnership with TexNet, which has successfully demonstrated its ability to meet high ANSS monitoring standards. Earthquake Solutions from TexNet will become the authorized source for the state of Texas on the webpage of zellakes.usgs.gov, providing accurate and timely information on earthquakes. For millions of users every month. “

TexNet seismic station.

TexNet is operated by the University of Texas Bureau of Economic Geology at the Austin Jackson School of Geosciences. Government funding was approved by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state legislature in 2015 to help determine the cause of increased seismic activity in parts of the state. TexNet began operating in late 2016 and is now distributing earthquake information in less than 20 minutes from the time they occur to all events of magnitude 3.0 or greater. The information is posted on TexNet Earthquake’s publicly available catalog and now on the USGS ComCat catalog.

Before TexNet, there were 18 public earthquake monitoring devices across the state. Now, there are more than 150, with a special focus on areas showing a rise in seismic activity.

The data collected by the seismic system, along with ongoing research by TexNet, are designed to help analyze earthquake activity, identify causes, identify future risks and impacts, and provide quantitative data to the public. For example, based on TexNet research in peer-reviewed publications, TexNet scientists concluded that recent earthquakes in the Delaware Basin (part of the Permian Basin in West Texas) were most likely caused by a combination of hydraulic fracturing and saltwater disposal.

“TexNet delivers critical data and unbiased research to help guide industry and policymakers and make investigation of seismic data and earthquake activity within everyone’s reach,” said Scott Tinker, Texas State Geologist and Office Director. “This infrastructure is vital to the state of Texas, its continued economic well-being, and the safety of its citizens.”

The Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s oil and gas regulator, uses information from TexNet to understand, regulate, and mitigate seismic risks. TexNet data and expertise is also used by other government, federal and local agencies as well as academic and research institutions around the world.

TexNet is documenting and evaluating seismic activity in seven major regions of the state: the Delaware Basin, the Stanton Midland region, Odessa in West Texas. Projectile Area Dallas-Fort Worth; East Texas Eagle Ford in southern Texas; And Cogdel field near Snyder. All of these areas have experienced at least one earthquake with a magnitude of more than 3.0 since September 2019.

According to TexNet’s biennial 2020 report on earthquake monitoring and research in Texas, the biggest event in 2019 was a magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Snyder in the Midland Basin. In 2020, the largest event on the Richter scale was the magnitude 4.9 earthquake that occurred in the Delaware Basin along the Culberson-Reeves County Line.

TexNet director Alexandros Savides said future plans include adding more terminals in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Plans also call for more automation to reduce the time between a seismic event and the time the information is released, and to better explain when earthquakes occur in clusters and how they mutate across the state.

