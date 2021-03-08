Sewers emerge after the deadly Croatia earthquake in December





Misinkane, Croatia – After the deadly earthquake, the sewers came.

Central Croatia, 40 km southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is riddled with circular holes of all sizes that emerged after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in December that killed seven people and caused widespread damage.

Scientists flock to Misinkane and other villages in the sparsely populated area to observe and study.

“These are the so-called precipitous holes,” said geologist Josip Terzic of the Croatian Geological Survey. “They appeared due to the specific geological formation of this area, where the soil is based on limestone rocks that are very saturated with groundwater.”

While the emergence of sewers is not unusual in the wake of strong seismic activity, residents were puzzled by their number – about 100 had been spotted over the past two months – and the speed at which they appeared after the main earthquake on December 29, which was followed by a series of aftershocks. Geoscientists said the earthquake speeds up the stream formation process that would have taken years, if not decades, to naturally.

Terzic said that scientists are planning various exploration methods to determine underwater morphology and other properties. He spoke to the Associated Press as he stood beside a large crater that he said was up to 15 meters (yards) deep and equally wide.

Some sewage appeared near people’s homes or on their farmland, prompting authorities to be cautious. It sounds overrated, said Nenad Tomasevic, a teacher from Mysinkane.

“I felt the earthquake itself was very disturbing to say the least. Tomasevic, who had to move to a neighbor’s house after an enlarged gap appeared in his backyard,” said, “After that, these holes started to appear.”

He added, “Experts say that these sewers would have formed naturally anyway over time, but the earthquake was a catalyst that accelerated the entire process, unfortunately.”

About three months after the earthquake, the hardest-hit area is still struggling with its devastation, with many homes still under rubble and the main town of Petringa in the area almost deserted. Accidental earthquakes, including earthquakes of magnitude 4 or more, can still be felt, adding to residents’ discomfort and adding to the problems of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: This aerial photo shows a cesspool hole in the village of Misinkane, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The central region of Croatia 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is filled with circular holes of all sizes. Which emerged after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in December, killing seven people and causing widespread damage. Scientists flock to Misinkane and other villages in the sparsely populated area to observe and study. Image credit: AP Photo / Darko Bandic.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

