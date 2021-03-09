A “swarm” of 20,000 earthquakes hits Iceland





(NEXTAR) – More than 20,000 earthquakes jolted southwest Iceland between February 24 and March 5, according to the country’s meteorological office.

On Sunday alone, the Icelandic Met Office reported nearly 2,800 earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 5.0.

About 1,800 earthquakes have been detected in the Reykjanes Peninsula since midnight, 5 earthquakes larger than M3.0, the largest M3.3 at 00:34. Yesterday, about 2,800 earthquakes were detected in the region. The largest M5.0 at 02:02 loc. 3 km WSW from Fagradalsfjall, widely felt in the southwestern part of Iceland.

Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (Vedurstofan) March 8, 2021

The swarm of the earthquake started on February 24 with a magnitude of 5.7 earthquake. A “swarm” is a series of mostly small earthquakes that often occur in the same area, and are not preceded by a large, identifiable earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.

Most Icelandic earthquakes were small, with only two earthquakes registering above 5.0 on the Richter scale.

Earthquakes between 5.0 and 5.9 degrees are considered in the moderate range, and could cause minor damage to buildings, says Michigan Technological University.

Only minor damage has been reported, including some landslides in Reykians and rockfall.

“People in Reykjavik wake up having an earthquake, and some sleep because of the earthquake,” Thorvaldor Thordarsson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, told the New York Times. “There are a lot of them, and that worries people, but don’t worry, the world is not going to collapse.”

The Icelandic government said the earthquakes may indicate an impending volcanic eruption in the southwestern region of Iceland, where volcanoes are common. There are more than 30 active volcanoes across the country.

The government even reported a “shock pulse” occurring near Jebel. Keilir on Thursday.

Earlier today, a pulse of tremors was detected south of Mount Keeler, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Iceland. A volcanic eruption has yet to be detected, but due to the risks related to volcanic activity, all traffic near Keilir and Mt Fagradalsfjall is prohibited, including drone flights.

– Almannavarnir (@almannavarnir) March 3, 2021

Iceland’s Scientific Council for Civil Protection and Emergency Management later contradicted the government’s warning about volcanic activity.

“The scientists’ assessment is that the latest data do not indicate magma rapidly approaching the surface, “the council said in a statement. “While this situation continues, the probability of an eruption is not high, but a possible rapid change in the situation must be assumed.”

According to the council, the “most likely scenarios” include a decrease in earthquake activity in the “next few days or weeks”; Increase in the swarm with magnitude 6.0 earthquakes near Fagradalsfjall; 6.5 magnitude earthquake near Prinestenvegöl. And perhaps some “magma penetration” near Fagradalsfjall, which is unlikely to threaten the population.

