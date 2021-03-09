Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.2 earthquake





An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 5 km

Mar 9 00:18 UTC: First to report: USGS 4 minutes later. Mar 9 00:29: Volume recalculated from 3.4 to 3.2. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 7.0 to 4.9 km (4.3 to 3 mi).

Updated on Tuesday 9th March 2021 00:24

A small magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Goldfield, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA

3.4 Earthquake, March 8 4:14 pm (GMT -8)

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on the afternoon of Monday, March 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM local time near Goldfield, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. Very shallow depth of 4.3 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the magnitude 3.4 earthquake, and according to preliminary calculations, we do not expect many people to feel the earthquake and cause no damage. In Goldfield (popup 270, 43 miles away), people may not have felt the earthquake.

Date and time: March 9, 2021 00:14:59 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Monday, March 8, 2021 4:14 PM (GMT -8) Size: 3.2 Depth: 4.9 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 37.1251 Degree N / 117.4961 ° W (Inyo County, California, USA) Nearest volcano: Ubehebe Craters (12 km / 7 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 69 km (43 mi) SSW of Goldfield (Nevada) (population: 268) – > Watch earthquakes nearby! 70 km (44 mi) east of Big Pine (Population: 1,760) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) ESE of Bishop (population: 3,810) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 168 km (104 mi) N of Ridgecrest (Population: 28,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 miles) northeast of Porterville (Population: 56,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 183 km (114 mi) ENE from Visalia (population: 130,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 194 km (121 mi) ENE of Tollary (population: 62,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 199 km (124 mi) east of Clovis (Population: 104,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 238 km (148 mi) northeast of Bakersfield (population: 373600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 387 km (240 mi) ESE of Sacramento (Population: 490700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of earthquake: clouds scattered 13.9 ° C (57 ° F), humidity: 24%, winds: 4 m / s (8 knots) from S Primary data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey) Estimated outgoing energy : 4 x 109 J (1.11) MWh, equivalent to 0.951 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 3.24.9 km69 Km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada, USA USGSM 3.25 kmCENTRAL CALIFORNIA, USAEMSC

