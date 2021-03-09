Uncategorized
Pope Francis prays among churches destroyed by ISIS in Iraq – BBC News
Pope Francis has visited parts of northern Iraq where the Islamic State was once praying among churches destroyed by extremist groups. Among the IS’s targets were the group when the group took over the region in 2014 and caused human rights violations before the Pope prayed among the ruined churches of the former Mosul (IS) stronghold on Sunday. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]