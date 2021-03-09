Because of Covid, sailors stopped in Germany after closing the borders – BBC News





A group of sailors from Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean have been away from their families for almost two years and are now stationed in Germany due to the Covid pandemic. 130 Kiribati residents living in a German shelter said they were desperate to return home and see their families. Their government closed the border when the pandemic began to stop the coronavirus from entering the island, as it has not yet registered any positive cases.

