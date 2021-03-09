Children in England return to school inside the roadblock that came out of the blockade





The Prime Minister said that increasing the risk of virus transmission was "inevitable" when millions of children in England began to return to school.

Some children have also been allowed to return to primary school in Northern Ireland today, after returning to Scotland and Wales last month. Boris Johnson praised the teachers 'work as" amazing "for implementing a virus test in secondary schools, where students will also have to wear masks.



