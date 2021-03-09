New Zealand earthquake – 6.6 magnitude earthquake days after a series of earthquakes that triggered a tsunami warning





New Zealand was hit by a strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake off its eastern coast, days after a series of tsunami warnings and a mass evacuation.

The island nation was hit by a number of earthquakes on Tuesday morning, after two massive earthquakes four days earlier and evacuations were seen across the 100-mile stretch of coast.

New Zealand is still being hit hard by a number of powerful earthquakes

The strong tremors raised fears of a tsunami that caused the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency to place a temporary warning

A number of low-lying coastal areas have been evacuated to higher ground but the threat level has now been reduced Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The strongest strength was registered at 6.6 which hit at 7:35 AM local time.

Away from the mainland, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadyk Islands region only moments later, at 7:36 am.

No tsunami warnings have been issued yet.

GeoNet, New Zealand’s official source of geological hazard information, reported 12 vibration records from North Island residents in the past hour.

However, 11 of the tremors were described as “weak”, and their strength was less than 3.

This comes after an alarming week of major earthquakes that caused two major earthquakes within hours.

Terrified residents were forced to flee to higher ground as tsunami-like waves tumbled ashore, before another earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands at noon on Friday.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck at 12.12 noon local time and followed the 8.1-magnitude earthquake on the islands off northeastern New Zealand on Friday morning.

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency issued a tsunami warning after a previous earthquake at around 8:29 am.

Local residents shouted loudly for safety after disaster officials warned that waves could reach more than 3 feet, accompanied by “unexpected heights.”

Locals were forced to head to higher ground as heavy waves rose towards the shore after numerous earthquakes

The tsunami warning has been extended across the Pacific Ocean and parts of South America

GeoNet received 12 reports of shaking from North Island residents in the past hour Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Those who inhabited the 100-mile stretch of coast described a “long, swaying shaking” that made homes make “crackling noises”.

The country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, shared her concerns on Instagram, saying, “I hope everyone is fine there – especially on the East Coast which would have felt the full force of that earthquake.”

The second earthquake, which struck Tuesday at 7:36 am, was less severe and only those who lived within 40 miles of Auckland’s northern coast were expected to see a rise in water levels.

Shocking footage circulating on social media showed huge heights in the waters coming ashore in Tucumaru Bay on the country’s east coast.

Tsunami warnings have been issued across the Pacific, including in New Caledonia and Vanuatu, where smaller tsunamis are expected to appear in places as far away as Antarctica.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said parts of South America were also on alert.

But tsunami warnings were later canceled and the evacuees were allowed to return home.

Two strong earthquakes were recorded earlier near the Kermadec Islands with magnitude 7.4 and 7.3 near Hikurangi.

“It is difficult not to feel that our country is going through a series of bad luck when you have an earthquake, tsunami and an epidemic to cope with all this in one day,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The 8.1-magnitude earthquake triggered a series of tremors for several hours afterwards, as the area felt shock waves of magnitude 5.

An earthquake measuring 6.6 and 4.9 magnitude struck two regions on Tuesday morning

New Zealanders who lived 100 miles of coast were forced to evacuate





