The city of Petringa begins the next phase of earthquake recovery





On December 29, 2020, the city of Petringa in the country of Croatia in Europe was hit by a major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4, which destroyed the city, with 7 deaths confirmed. On February 2, 2021, more than a month later, Tringa, home to some 25,000 residents, began the next phase of recovery following the earthquake.

Tomo Medved declared at a press conference on February 2, 2021, the head of the Civil Protection Headquarters, that “Saturday will be the beginning of the second phase of our activities,” which is the removal of buildings damaged in the earthquake because they endanger people’s lives and health. We have given instructions to companies authorized to fill in, and we have statisticians and engineers ready for demolition. “

At the press conference, Medved indicated that he believed “the worst was behind us” and that the second phase of work would begin on Saturday.

Since the earthquake, much progress has been made in the recovery process. The Republic of Croatia acted swiftly in providing free electricity for the first three months of next year to all residents of Petrinja, free transportation of passengers to the surrounding areas of the country, abolishing and non-collection of fees for those affected by the earthquake and other assistance measures.

23-year-old Ivana Gluck from Petringa is one of many survivors of the devastating earthquake in which nearly 8,000 people lost their homes. “I’ve been waiting for weeks for this feeling to become normal, but it just doesn’t happen. Every time the ground shocks, I jump. I sleep on the floor with the lights on, I’m fully dressed, and there’s no chance to go upstairs. I volunteer all day.” And I’m here between people and my company. This is where I feel safe. I don’t want to be left alone for a moment, there is always someone by my side. Someone can calm me down. They talk to me, and they comfort me. They tell me not to be afraid, but I can’t help myself – She is stronger than me, “says Ivana.

Initial damage to the transport, electricity and water infrastructure is currently estimated at $ 78.5 million, and by Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Petinga had received more than 45,745 damage claims, while only 26,260 items were examined according to the data collected. By Večernji List. The renewal of that infrastructure is crucial for the local population’s return to normalcy.

The electricity distribution network of the Higher Education Institution was most affected by the earthquake. In the 24 SATA report, HEP estimates the damage caused by the December 29, 2020 earthquake on its distribution network at approximately $ 30 million and that the earthquake destroyed or severely damaged 238 electrical substations.

The catastrophic earthquake felt all the way from Italy to Montenegro also caused severe damage to Petringa Local High School, one of the oldest educational institutions in the province. The school building is no longer usable and has received a red mark from statisticians due to numerous damage to the entire building.

The Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Croatia acted quickly in response to the earthquake. Since the main school building in the center of Petinga is currently unusable, it has been decided to hold classes for 292 students in online mode until a permanent solution arrives.

School Principal Milan Aurlich stated that many facts prevailed over this decision: “Children can no longer wait, and it is in our interest to socialize as soon as possible after this tragedy. The common goal for us as teachers, and I think for all the residents of Petranga, is for the largest possible number of residents to remain We believe the start of the classes will also contribute to such a decision, ”says Orlich. The recovery process has been exacerbated by the effects of the global pandemic on the region, and many COVID-19 patients are waiting to be transferred to hospitals in the capital.

A number of European Union countries from Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Lithuania committed themselves to providing financial assistance to the Republic of Croatia, while conducting negotiations with the European Union regarding the reallocation of financial resources. Currently, more than $ 15 million has been allocated to the county from the budget balance. However, more will be needed to fully repair the damage.

According to the Faculty of Science (PMF) of the University of Zagreb, earthquakes in Croatia are fairly frequent. In a year, there are about 200 smaller earthquakes a year with a magnitude of 2-2.5 on the Richter scale, and in the case of a series of earthquakes there are more.

In contrast, the integrated seismology research institutions reported that “the National Seismological Information Center locates about 12,000-14,000 earthquakes each year” and that, on average, “earthquakes of magnitude 2 and smaller are occurring several hundreds of times a day around the world, at While major earthquakes, greater than 7 degrees, occur more than once a month.

