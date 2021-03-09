Pakaya volcano, Fuego, Popocatépetl, Reventador, Kilauea, at … / Volcano Discovery





Monday, March 8, 2021, 21:00

21:00 PM | Written by: many contributors

Map of volcanoes active today

Earthquakes in the Rikgan Peninsula in the past 24 hours

Satellite image of Sakurajima volcano on March 8, 2021

Satellite image of Raung volcano on March 8, 2021

Small flared opening at the top of the western hole spatter cone (bottom center) including the gas column (Photo: HVO)

Webcam images of an ash plume from Veniaminof on March 4 (Image: AVO)

An aerial view of the summit crater at Popocatépetl volcano on March 5 (Photo: CINAPRED)

Fagradalsfjall (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): (8 Mar) The earthquake swarm continues on the Reykjanes Peninsula, but has decreased slightly: The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reports that as of midnight, about 500 earthquakes have been detected in the area – less than they were During the last nights – and there were no signs of trouble …. [read more]… [show less]The largest earthquake was of magnitude 3.3 at 00:34. Activity was greatest in Fagradalsfjall, but earthquakes were also measured in Reykjanestá, Þorbjörn and Trölladyngja. Yesterday (March 7) about 2,800 earthquakes were measured in the peninsula, about 300 of which were analyzed manually. The largest magnitude 5.0 earthquake was at 02:01, and was felt everywhere in the southwestern corner of the country.

Sakurajima (Kyushu, Japan): The Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) released the following report: ERUPTED AT 20210308 / 1623Z FL090 STNR OBS VA DTG: 08 / 1620Z

Suwanose-jima (Ryukyu Islands): The Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) released the following report: AT 20210308 / 1647Z OVER FL050 EXTD W OBS VA DTG: 08 / 1640Z exploded

Pinatubo (Luzon Island): (March 8) Since the alert level increased from 0 to 1 on March 4, 2021, Pinatubo volcano has seen around 1 to 9 daily volcanic earthquakes. According to the latest volcanic bulletin issued by PHIVOLCS today March 8, 2021, there has been an increase in the number of recorded volcanic earthquakes. In the past 24 hours, a total of 35 earthquakes were recorded. However, these earthquakes may be linked to “tectonic processes beneath his edifice, and that an imminent eruption is not expected.” However, PHIVOLCS reiterated that the communities around Pinatubo must be prepared for both earthquake and volcanic risks. The entry into the Pinatubo crater should be done with extreme caution, and if possible avoided.

Raung (East Java): The Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has released the following report: Ground collapse report with VA to FL130 AT 08 / 1242Z

Kilauea (Hawai’i): The rapid eruption of the volcano continues and there has been no major change in activity since the last update, and the western part of the lava lake in the Halema’uma’u crater is still active and is supplied by a lava flow from the western notch of the spatter cone . A small flared opening at the top of the western hole spatter cone is shown in the attached photo … [read more]… [show less]The inactive eastern portion of the lake appears bleak, and emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) remain at high levels, reaching 1,000 tons / day on March 3 as a result of the continuous eruption. Volcanic gas emissions are transported from the active western aperture to the southwest.

Veniaminof (Alaska Peninsula, USA): explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has warned Anchorage of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated elevation of 11,000 feet (3400 m) or Flight Level 110 and is moving at 50 knots in a northerly direction, the full report is as follows: PERIODIC LOW – LVL disturbances. To 11,000 feet (3,400 m) … March 8: Low-level volcanic activity continues at the volcano. A few small eruptions were detected occasionally by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Anchorage during the past days as ash plumes rose to an elevation level of 11,000 feet (3400 m) and headed northeast of the erosion. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), the plume of gas and ash vapor was estimated to be 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) high in satellite data from last night. The explosions were heard and felt by residents of Perryville. The plume continues to dissipate rapidly and ash is mostly confined to the top of the caldera near the hatch …. [read more]… [show less]The elevated surface temperatures continue to be measured and are likely related to the increased flow of magma within the volcano’s conduits.

Popocatépetl (Central Mexico): Explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) in Washington has warned of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 21,000 feet (6400 m) or Flight Level 210 and is moving at 10 knots in the southern direction, the full report is as follows: NEW VA EMS about 1305Z to 21,000 feet (6,400 m) … March 8: On March 5th, CENAPRED in cooperation with UNAM (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México) carried out a flight observation to measure the dimensions of the summit crater. The measurements revealed that the diameter was from 360 to 390 meters and about. Depth of 150-180 meters is completely covered with tephra deposits. In addition, there is no lava dome in the inner summit crater, and volcanic activity continues from the summit crater with near constant emissions of water vapor and ash that rose to an estimated height of 6 km. [read more]… [show less]Seismic tremors have continued at fluctuating levels over the past month with values ​​of approx. 400 minutes / day to 1000 minutes / day.

Pakaya (Guatemala): (8 March) The explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) warned Washington of a volcanic ash plume that rose to an estimated 10,500 feet (3200 m) or flight level 105, the full report is as follows: VA EMS LIKELY to 10500 feet (3200 m)

Fuego (Guatemala): The Washington Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) released the following report: LT VA EMS OBS DISP

Sangay (Ecuador): The explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has warned Washington of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to 21,000 feet (6400 m) or Flight Level 210 and is moving at 20 knots in a westerly direction, the full report is as follows: OCNL VA EMS to 21,000 feet (6400 m) )

Reventador (Ecuador): The Washington Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) released the following report: NO VA EMS OBS

Sabancaya (Peru): The Buenos Aires Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) released the following report: Intermittent emissions

Summary of volcanic activity on March 8, 2021: Eruption currently: Dukono (Halmahera): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated November 12, 2020) Epico (Paramusher Island): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated February 8, 2021) Eribus (Antarctica) : Active Lava Lake at the Summit Crater (updated December 8, 2014) Erta Ale (Danakil Depression, Ethiopia): Active Lava Lake at the summit crater (updated June 19, 2020) Etna (Sicily, Italy): Ash Consultation Volcanic (Updated February 24, 2021) Fuego (Guatemala): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated February 16, 2021) Ibu (Halmahera, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated Jan 7, 2021) Kilauea (Hawai’i) ): The activity remains unchanged; Lava flow continues to feed the lava lake (updated March 8, 2021) Klyuchevskoy (Kamchatka): Volcanic ash alert (updated March 3, 2021) Lewotolo (the Lesser Sunda Islands): moderate occasional eruptions; Explosive volcanic eruption continues (Updated February 11, 2021) Masaya (Nicaragua): Slight Ashfall (Updated October 24, 2019) Merapi (Central Java, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Consultation (Updated January 27, 2021) Nevados de Chillan) Central Chile): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated 30 October 2020) Nyiragongo (Democratic Republic of the Congo): New ventilation hole on the crater floor (updated August 7, 2019) Pakaya (Guatemala): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated March 4, 2021) Popocatépetl (Central Mexico): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated) March 8, 2021) Reventador (Ecuador): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated January 22, 2021) Sabancaya (Peru): Volcanic Ash Alert (Done Update November 20, 2020) Sakurajima (Kyushu, Japan): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated 19 Jan 2021) Sanjay (Ecuador): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated February 4, 2021) Santiaguito (Guatemala): Ash Alert Volcanic (updated December 16, 2020) Semeru (East Java, Indonesia): Land ash alert Kani (updated January 16, 2021) Shiveluch (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Advisory (Updated February 2, 2021) Sinabung (Sumatra, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated March 2, 2021) Soufriere Saint Vincent (West Indies) Vincent): The activity has not changed; The growing lava dome continues in a lateral direction (updated February 12, 2021) Stromboli (Aeolian Islands, Italy): moderate strombolian activity from multiple vents (updated February 3, 2021) Suanos-Jimma (Ryukyu Islands): volcanic ash consultations (Done Update on January 20, 2021) Yasur (Tana Island, Vanuatu): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated August 27, 2020) Volcano Eruption Warning / Minor Activity: Barine Island (Indian Ocean): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated on August 5, 2020) November 2020) Bezimiani (Central Kamchatka Depression): new viscous lava flow (updated November 22, 2020) Bromo (East Java, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated 19 May 2020) Fagradalsfjall Peninsula Reykjanes, Iceland): a swarm of earthquakes, a volcanic tremor, a volcanic eruption warning (updated March 7, 2021) Kadovar (New Northeast) Guinea): a volcanic ash alert (updated December 23, 2020) Karangetang (Siau Island, Sangihe Islands, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated 15 Sep 2020) Karymsky (Kamchatka): Ten PEI from Volcanic Ash (updated December 10, 2020) Kerinci (Sumatra): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated April 16, 2020) Angela (New Britain, Papua New Guinea): Small eruption (updated January 14, 2021) (Papua New Guinea): Volcanic Ash Consultation (Updated December 23, 2020) Nevado del Ruiz (Colombia): Volcanic Ash Consultation (Updated Sep 26, 2020) Nyamuragira (Democratic Republic of the Congo): Eruption continues (Updated on 12 November 2019) Raung (East Java): Volcanic Ash Consultation (Updated March 5, 2021) Rincón de la Vieja (Costa Rica): Small eruption yesterday; Sporadic explosive eruptions continue (updated November 10, 2020) San Cristobal (Nicaragua): Small Blast (Updated February 18, 2021) Sangeang Api (Indonesia): Activity remains unchanged; Emissions up to 10,000 feet (updated June 10, 2020) Saryshev Summit (Central Kuriles): new lava flow (updated Jan 21, 2021) Semisubuchnoy (US, Aleutian Islands): Ash emissions (Updated February 9, 2021) Telica (Nicaragua): Volcanic Ash Consultation (Updated December 1, 2020) Turrialba (Costa Rica): Low Level Volcanic Activity Continued (Updated August 6, 2020) Veniaminof (Alaska Peninsula, USA): Consultation Volcanic Ash (updated 8 March 2021) Villarrica (Central Chile): Gas removed; Activity remains stable (Updated Feb 2, 2021) More on VolcanoDiscovery

A selection of images with different features: lava flows, lava fountains, lava lakes, fumaroles, and more.

Volcanic discoveries: “One of the most striking evidence about volcanoes in the world ever published.

