John Kerry on the US fight against climate change – BBC Newsnight





In an interview with the UK in its first interview, US climate change envoy Emily Maitlis told Newsnight that the 20 countries responsible for 81% of all emissions have a special responsibility to increase their intentions.

One of the first decisive moves by Joe Biden as president of the United States was to join the Paris Climate Agreement. The second was the creation of a special presidential envoy to indicate how far the U.S. was taking climate change, and appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry. Kerry praised the UK for its “ambitious” goal of reducing emissions, but said the UK – along with other major nations – must meet the proposed restrictions. Former US Secretary of State Boris Johnson has met with Prime Minister and other people in the UK to organize the next two international climate meetings. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

