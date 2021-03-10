SCVNews.com | LACoFD Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake





The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar titled “Be Prepared! Lessons Learned from Preparedness and Resilience.”

Hosted by the Love to Nippon Project, a 9.0 earthquake survivor will join a panel of experts to share how best to prepare for and survive a natural disaster. The experts will also discuss the recovery and rebuilding efforts that are taking place in Japan.

After the webinar, the Love to Nippon Project will host a commemoration program, entitled Words of Love and Prayer to Japan, to remember the great earthquake and tsunami victims in eastern Japan.

In 2011, LACoFD immediately deployed members of the highly-skilled urban search and rescue team, USA-2, to assist in the intense rescue and recovery efforts brought about by the deadly earthquake and tsunami. Since that time, LACoFD and Love to Nippon have collaborated annually to ensure residents everywhere are prepared for emergencies and disasters.

The webinar will be presented by Yoko Kaifu, President of Japan House LA, and moderated by ABC7 News Anchor David Ono. Premium Speakers Include:

– His Excellency President Kimayake Toda, Mayor of Ofunato City, Iwate, Japan

– Masako Onora, founder of the Love to Nippon Project

Lucy Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society

– Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L Usby

– CalOES Vice President Larry Collins

– Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management

Webinar Tutorial Information:

Webinar: Wednesday, March 10, 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm

Anniversary: ​​Wednesday, March 10 from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm

To register for the free online tutorial and memorial, click [here].

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation supports life-saving programs throughout the region. To be part of the foundation team, learn more, or donate, visit SupportLACountyFire.org.

