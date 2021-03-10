On this day in 1933: The Long Beach earthquake destroys lives





Part of the infamous “Ring of Fire” along the West Coast proved troublesome again in US history. More than 80 years ago today, Southern California was ravaged by one of the most devastating earthquakes in its history.

The earthquake that struck Long Beach, California on March 10, 1933 sent ripples across the state. This would lead to horrific sights as cities like Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, California, were at the mercy of one of Mother Nature’s most serious disasters. Earthquakes are not alien to California, but nothing could have prepared them for the events that occurred that day.

The source of this earthquake stems from the Newport-Inglewood Fault, which is located between Culver City and Newport, California. When this rift was torn apart by slip action, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at around 6 PM PDT.

The fallout from this massive earthquake killed 120 people, most of them by falling debris, with over 500 injured. The death toll would likely be much higher if the earthquake happened a few hours before 6 PM PST when schools were still in session. . Damages were estimated at about $ 50 million, which is estimated in today’s currency at around $ 1 billion. Residential homes, businesses and more than 200 schools were damaged or destroyed.

Speaking of schools, they were hardest hit by the earthquake. Many school buildings were closed permanently because they were deemed unsafe for students to return or the damaged school buildings were not on par with earthquake safety regulations at the time. However, the Field Act 1933 was passed into law later that year, requiring school buildings to reinforce construction in order to be earthquake-resistant.

This earthquake was also a catalyst for much-needed relief in California. The Reconstruction Finance Corporation was created to help allocate government loans to rebuild structures affected by the 1933 earthquake. This would pave the way for the creation of marine parks and the improvement of infrastructure in California, helping to create jobs and stimulate the economy.

Source (s): California State Geological Survey (CGS), United States Geological Survey, wikipedia.org

Story photo: A view of John Muir School, showing the damage caused by the Long Beach earthquake on March 10, 1933. (WLHuber / USGS / Wikimedia Commons)

