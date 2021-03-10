How drug and alcohol dependence has risen in the blockade





For the millions of people struggling with mental health issues, the isolation and stress of closure has made life even more difficult. Some people are resorting to drugs or alcohol to help them get through each day. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

An addiction charity says the number of people asking for help at the beginning of the year was 86% higher than the previous year. We’ve been to a center in Barrow-in-Furness that provides support to people who have reached the bottom and can’t go anywhere else. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



