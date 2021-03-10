Earthquake shakes the Atlantic Ocean in northeastern Puerto Rico; There is no tsunami threat





An earthquake struck early today in northeast Puerto Rico over open waters. Photo: USGS

Just one day after 9 earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico, a stronger earthquake struck early this morning north and east of the island and north and west of the US Virgin Islands, prompting the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center to issue a statement.

The earthquake struck at 12:44 a.m. at 18.8335N 65.292 W, at a depth of 23 km. Measured as a magnitude 4.8 earthquake, it is the strongest earthquake to hit the area so far this month. While the epicenter was underwater, more than 200 people used “Did you feel it?” A tool on the USGS website for reporting earthquake feeling in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The closest city to the epicenter was Culebra, Puerto Rico which is 42 miles south of the earthquake.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center, based on Iowa Beach on Oahu, Hawaii, issued a statement that “based on all available data, there is no risk of a tsunami on Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands or the British Virgin Islands. This earthquake.” .

A second CaribeWave’21 drilling simulation earthquake will trigger a tsunami that will be launched from the Greater North Antilles. During a true tsunami, such a map will only be made available to officially designated Tsunami Warning Contact Points and National Tsunami Warning Centers. Photo: NOAA

Puerto Rico lies on the northern edge of the Caribbean Plate, which reaches to the North American Plate. The island is already close to the mainland United States, although it would take thousands and thousands of years to make a remarkable shift in its location. Puerto Rico has seen many earthquakes in recent days at the seismic hotspot: more than 52 earthquakes have been recorded in the last 7 days, 302 in the last 30 days, and 6,310 in the last 365 days.

Puerto Rico is also participating in earthquake and tsunami training known as CaribeWave’21 in the coming days. However, if there is a strong earthquake or an active tsunami threat, the exercises will be canceled. Exercise CaribeWave’21 and LANTEX21, scheduled for a week, will simulate major nearby earthquakes and tsunamis caused by an earthquake.

Comments

Comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos