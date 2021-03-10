Meghan and Harry: Buckingham Palace says the problem with the race is “worrying”, but “memories can change”





Buckingham Palace has finally broken its silence about the explosive allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying she is “saddened” to hear the challenges that have been posed to Harry and Meghan in recent years. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Their statement went ahead that the issues raised around the race were “worrying” and were being taken very seriously, but that the family would address them “in a private way”. Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source