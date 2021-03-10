The RAAF’s response to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami has resulted in closer ties between Australia and Japan





March 11, 2021, marks the tenth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, killing more than 16,000 people and leading to the Fukushima nuclear accident. Upon hearing of the disaster, Australia’s well-practiced and disciplined crisis response mechanism turned into action. The government decided to send an urban search and rescue team, or USAR team, which was to fly to Japan on a RAF C-17 heavy transport aircraft.

In Japan, unsurprisingly, there was a great deal of confusion. The devastation spread widely, communication systems were disrupted, and the government was mobilizing national resources to respond to the catastrophic event. The Japanese were also trying to coordinate the many offers of help that they received from all over the world, while at the same time assuming multiple aftershocks. In the 24 hours following the initial earthquake, more than 70 aftershocks were recorded above 5.0 degrees.

Australia was fortunate that a RAAF group commander was dispatched a year earlier to Yokota Air Force Base, a US facility in western Tokyo, and was assigned to the United Nations Rear Command, a small unit responsible for supporting international forces if they needed to respond to a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

Although there was no role or authority to do so, UNC-Rear accepted responsibility for C-17 access management and USAR personnel. With a co-location with US forces in Japan, UNC-Rear was able to coordinate with the Australian Embassy and liaise directly with US and Japanese officials to secure entry for the C-17 and the USAR team. In addition, the New Zealand Embassy contacted UNC-Rear and requested that it support a small New Zealand USAR team, arriving on a commercial flight, that would marry with the Australian unit. This assignment was also accepted.

The handover of the USAR team would have been the completion of the RAAF mission, but Chief of the Air Force Mark Pinskin agreed that the C-17 would remain in Japan if it could be used to support relief operations. After a brief conversation with the US Air Force Colonel in Charge, arrangements were made to incorporate RAAF aircraft into the USAF relief effort, with UNC-Rear providing coordination and support.

The C-17 remained in Japan for two weeks and flew 23 sorties, from Okinawa in the south, to airports north of the disaster area, and to Sendai, in the same disaster area. It carried more than 450 tons of various basic relief supplies such as water, baby formula, nappies and food. It also transported Japanese military vehicles and 135 personnel to support the relief effort.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster added another level of complexity to the relief effort. For RAAF employees in Japan, this has meant working in an uncertain environment where understanding and managing risk has become paramount. No one had worked in a radioactive “hot” environment before, so techniques and procedures had to be developed quickly.

The nuclear accident also added another layer to Australia’s response. Keeping the Fukushima reactors cool to prevent collapse was a major focus of the Japanese authorities, and more pumps were needed to keep them submerged. The American engineering company Bechtel offered to supply an unmanned water cannon, which was located in Perth, and the United States sent an order via UNC-Rear asking if RAAF could take it to Japan.

The RAAF response was fast. The two available C-17s were diverted from their planned mission to the RAAF Pearce base near Perth and an aerial loading team worked day and night to develop the structures and supports needed to load the pumping equipment and piping onto the aircraft – a task never before seen before. Once they were able to, the C-17s left Australia for Japan and delivered their cargo. They remained in Japan for a few days before their departure and the original C-17 soon followed suit with the USAR team on board.

Of all the countries that have supported the relief effort, the Australian contribution is prominent. Australia was the only country other than the United States to make a direct contribution to the military, and the Australian Air Force has seamlessly integrated with its counterparts in the United States and Japan.

Why did it work so well? First, there was a decision by all concerned Australians that they would help and would not accept any answer. Second, military relations are built on two pillars: the structure that comes from agreements, memoranda of understanding, etc., and personal relationships that stem from trust. RAAF has been investing in its relationships with the US and Japanese Air Forces for many years, and has built the structural frameworks and confidence needed to get the job done.

While the RAAF has worked with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force before, it did not carry any equipment for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force – but the USAF did have C-17s. The tripartite sharing of information, common standards, and high levels of confidence mean that the Royal Australian Air Force can move Japanese forces without any undue concerns on the part of anyone.

Australia had a choice. She did not have to respond in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami, and when she did, the USAR team’s contribution was sufficient. It should be remembered that in 2011, the RAAF operated only four C-17s (it now has eight). In the middle of the crisis, three were deployed in Japan and the fourth in Australia is under heavy maintenance and unable to fly. The commitment to the fully available Australian C-17 fleet came with a level of risk, but also showed a great level of commitment, and the contribution they made in such a short period of time was invaluable. Japan noticed what Australia did.

RAAF personnel understood how to work with their American and Japanese counterparts, acted whether or not it was in the job description, and accepted responsibility for the task. By integrating an Australian air component in the middle of a triple disaster and operating in uncertain conditions, they demonstrated agility, resilience, professionalism and compassion.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the majority of official awards and honors went to staff at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo, and the contribution of the RAAF and UNC-Rear was largely ignored. However, it can be said that the contribution of Air Force, enabled by the United Nations Command staff, was the defining factor that showed Japan that Australia was not only a committed friend, but also a highly competent security partner – this view has set the tone for the relationship ever since. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos