



The Chinese government’s actions in Xinjiang have violated all provisions of the United Nations Genocide Convention, according to an independent report by more than 50 experts from around the world on human rights, war crimes and international law. A report released by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy think tank in Washington DC said the Chinese government “has state responsibility for violating the Genocide Convention (UC) on a continuing genocide against Uighurs.” China denies allegations of human rights violations that the centers are necessary to prevent extremist religion and terrorism. Read the full CNN report: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/09/asia/china-uyghurs-xinjiang-genocide-report-intl-hnk/index.html

