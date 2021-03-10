In stunning satellite images, how Japan rebuilt itself after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami





Fukushima plant on February 28, 2021. Click here for a high-resolution image.

New Delhi:

Tomorrow, Japan will celebrate 10 years since the devastating earthquake and tsunami, which was followed by the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history. 19,000 people lost their lives and were forced to flee their homes.

A magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami caused the Fukushima disaster, which released large amounts of radiation into the air, land and water around the 220 nuclear power plant northeast of Tokyo.

High-resolution satellite images show the impact of the disaster and how Japan has rebuilt itself over the years.

The images are taken from the Maxar satellites and have taken a series of historical photos that reveal the extent of the damage. Maxar continued to monitor the area and took satellite imagery before the earthquake and tsunami, right after the disaster, and recent images that provide a current view of the same sites.

The earthquake was so strong that it moved the main Japanese island of Honshu some 2.4 meters east, possibly around the Earth itself on its axis.

After the disaster, 12 percent of Fukushima Prefecture was outlawed and about 1.65,000 people fled their homes. (a file)

The tsunami swept through the cooling systems of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant, eventually causing three of its six reactors to collapse. Four reactors were damaged, including one that was not operational at the time of the earthquake, and the explosions destroyed the first and third reactors. A satellite image shows the nuclear plant since November 15, 2009, about 1.5 years before the disaster.

Satellite imagery of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Facility before the tsunami (left), days after the tsunami (top right) and about a decade later (bottom right) Click here for a high-resolution image.

Another picture, taken days after the collapse, on March 14, 2011, detailing the damage and the series of explosions inflicted on the plant’s reactors. A recent photo, from February of this year, shows storage tanks around the facility being used to store treated radioactive water in the years after the collapse.

The tsunami inundated the Sendai port and the airport. A set of satellite images show the port nearly a year before the tsunami, days after it and another image nine years later, from August 11 last year.

Satellite imagery of the port of Sendai before the disaster (left), days after it occurred (top right) and nearly a decade after that, from August of last year (bottom right), click here for a high-resolution image.

In the nearby Natori district, hundreds of homes and buildings were washed away by the waves. The rising level of the oceans flooded fields and created large piles of debris.

Satellite imagery of the port of Natori before the disaster (left), days after it occurred (top right) and nearly a decade after that, from August of last year (bottom right), click here for a high-resolution image.

Reuters reported that Japan spent 31.3 trillion yen on reconstruction from the earthquake and tsunami – roughly the size of the Egyptian economy – with another 1.6 trillion yen set aside for the next five years.

(With input from AFP and Reuters)

