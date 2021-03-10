The Philippine reef has face masks – BBC News





Divers have found face masks washed in coral reefs near the Philippine capital Manila. Environmental groups have warned that the plastic inside the masks is deteriorating and is being consumed by marine wildlife. They urge the Philippine government to improve the treatment of medical waste to prevent further pollution of the seas. For more stories from the Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz_B0PFGIn4dUldpuSr_Amj_cq6e5r8l5

