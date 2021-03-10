Myanmar police have said they will shoot protesters in coups – BBC News





Myanmar police have told the BBC they fled across the border to India last month after the military, which took power in a coup, refused to comply with orders. More than a dozen deserters told us they had fled, fearing they would be forced to kill or harm civilians. For nine years, we renamed Naing for his own safety — he was a police officer in Myanmar (also known as Burma). “I was ordered to shoot at the protesters. I told them I couldn’t,” he said. Now, the 27-year-old is hiding in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

