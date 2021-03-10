Connect with us

Uncategorized

Why are Covid-19 cases exploding in France?

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

By



The number of patients admitted to intensive care units in hospitals with Covid-19 in France reached its final levels in November. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

We spoke to Dr. Catherine Hill, the chief epidemiologist, and asked if France would have a better dose of the vaccine if it were better. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: