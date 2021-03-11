“There is no clear evidence” that the NHS Test and Trace has worked, MPs say





It’s costing £ 37bn in two years, but it’s unclear whether it works. That is the judgment of the English Parliament in the Test and Trace system. The Public Accounts Committee said the project remains too dependent on expensive consultants and needs to publish more evidence to prove that “tremendous costs” are justified. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Recent government data show that another 190 people have been killed in the last 24 hours with Covid, bringing the total to 124,987 in the UK. There have been just over 6,000 new cases in the UK. About 217,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, and 22.8 million people have now received the first vaccine. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source