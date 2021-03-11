Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.2 Earthquake – 34 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:21 pm (GMT -10)





An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 26 km

Mar 11 00:26 UTC: First to report: USGS 4 minutes later. Mar 11 00:28: Volume recalculated from 4.0 to 3.8. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 26.5 to 25.7 km (16.5 to 16 miles). Mar 11 00:39: The volume was recalculated from 3.8 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 25.7 to 26.3 km (16 to 16.3 miles).

Update Thursday 11th March 2021 00:30

A small tremor of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale was just reported 34 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii, United States

Quake 3.8 March 10 2:21 pm (GMT -10)

The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in the United States near Hilo, Hawaii County, Hawaii, just 8 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred early in the afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM local time at a shallow depth of 16 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.8 earthquake as well. Include towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor, Pahala (population 1,400) located 11 miles from the epicenter, Volcano Village (population 2,600) 14 miles, Mountain View (pop up. 3,900) 25 miles, Hawaii Acre (popup. 2,700) 27 miles, Hawaii Aker (popup. 2,700) 27 miles, Hawaii Ocean View (2,400) 30 miles away, Ainaloa (population 3,000) 30 miles away, and Hilo (43,300 people) 34 miles away .

Date and time: March 11, 2021 00:21:50 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:21 PM (GMT -10) Size: 4.2 Depth: 26.3 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 19.346 ° N / 155.41583 ° W (Hawaii County, Hawaii, US) Nearest volcano: Kilauea (15 km / 9 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 17 km (11 mi) NNE of Pāhala (population: 1,360) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 22 km (14 mi) WSW of Volcano Village (population: 2,580) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) SW from Mountain View (Population: 3920) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) northeast of Hawaii Ocean View (pop: 4,440) -> See nearby earthquakes! 54 km (34 mi) WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park (County of Hawaii) (Population: 11,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 55 km (34 miles) southwest of Hilo (pop: 43300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi) ESE by Captain Cook (pop: 3430) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) ESE from Holualoa (Hawaii county) (pop: 8.540) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 323 km (201 miles) southeast of Honolulu (Population: 49,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 335 km (208 mi) south of Honolulu (population: 371700) -> See earthquakes nearby! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: light rain 22 ° C (72 ° F), humidity: 73%, wind: 8 m / s (15 knots) from SE.Basic data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey) Estimated Output Energy: 1.3 × 1011 joules (35 mWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4,226 km17 Km NNE of Pāhala, Hawaii, USA USGSM 4.010 kmISLAND OF Hawaii, Hawaii, USAEMSC User reports on this earthquake (20)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your own user report!

Kailua Kona (64.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2s: a few short vibrations while lying on the sofa. I scared my cat and the neighboring dogs started barking. | 2 users found this interesting.

69.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2s: appears to travel from the north to south side of the house. As if someone closed a huge door that shook the entire house. Clank glassware. | 2 users found this interesting.

Kaluba, Honuka is / MMI IV / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: No advance notice is given. It’s just a rock with a bit of underground sound. Second shake lightly and quickly 2 users found this interesting. Please stay safe there!

Honokaa, Hawaii / MMI IV / Hard-to-describe complex movement / 2-5 seconds: There was a kind of crashing sound and the feeling as if a car had hit the back of our house. It happened once and after a few seconds it happened again | 2 users found this interesting.

Casey, Kenya (17,664.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shake / 20-30 seconds: tremors, 4:49 am EDT, completely shook the house and was also felt by people in other parts of Kenya.

La Mesa California. / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: I was in the garage and heard a muffled boom away at about the same time Horizontal vibration | One user found this interesting.

Paauilo / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s: severe jolt then increase and decrease vibration and other tremors | One user found this interesting.

Pahala / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 seconds: I spilled my topical spot and broke da mom! | One user found this interesting.

Mauna Lani Resort (80.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

63 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app) 52.8 km from the epicenter [Map] / Mild tremor (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 56.6 km WNW of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single / very short lateral vibration (reported through our app) 41.6 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 33.6 km ENE from the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / rumble, tremor / Very short (reported through our app) 26.2 km ENE of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

Kamuela / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

KAMUELA / Soft shake (MMI IV) / Clank, shake

Sweet / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Clank, Shake / 5-10 sec

MOUNTAIN VIEW Hawaii / Mood (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Hello / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

