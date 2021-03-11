How does the world view the “Great Britain brand”?





From Marmit to Brexit to the English Covid variant and the amazing success of our vaccine. All of these things serve to define Britain in a post-Brexit world. So how are we doing? (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Jonathan Capehart is a journalist from Marion van Renterghem, a journalist who writes for various French publications, and a columnist for the Washington Post in the United States. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source