He met Sarah Everard after the disappearance of a police officer arrested, BBC News





A Metropolitan Police official has been arrested on charges of murder for allegedly disappearing a woman in south London last week. Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen a week ago walking home from a friend’s house. Dame Cressida, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dick, revealed tonight that “what appear to be human remains” have been found near Ashford in Kent, but that those remains have not yet been identified. Dame Cressida said the suspect was one of her officers, sent all the forces with blows and anger. He also said the kidnapping of the woman from the streets of the capital was “incredibly rare” and his thoughts were with Sarah Everard’s family. Huw Edwards introduces BBC News Ten to special reporter Lucy Manning and news reporter Daniel Sandford. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source