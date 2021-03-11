Bells, sirens and moments of silence at US bases in Japan marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami – the Pacific





Bells, sirens and moments of silence at US bases in Japan marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami

Yokota Air Force Base, Japan – The bell rang 11 times at the US-Japanese home in western Tokyo at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, marking the decade of the Great East Japan Earthquake that shook the country.

Marine Corps bases in Okinawa sounded tsunami sirens as pilots gathered at Misawa Air Force Base in northeastern Japan for a moment of silence.

The honor came when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake – the largest earthquake ever recorded in Japan – shook the country. It caused a massive tsunami that flooded the northeastern coast, killing more than 19,000 and causing the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant to collapse.

The memorials were also a reminder that more than 20,000 American soldiers worked alongside their Japanese allies to respond to the disaster.

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in a joint statement Thursday, praised those involved in the response known as Operation Tomodachi.

“Our joint efforts occupy a special place in the hearts and memories of both of our peoples – a testament to the special bond and unwavering friendship that the Japan-United States alliance represents,” the couple said.

Standing in front of the headquarters of the 374th Airlift Wing and supported by a UH-1 Huey helicopter and a red fire engine, Wing Commander Colonel Andrew Campbell recalled how the Yokota community provided food and shelter for the passengers of 11 jumbo jets converted from commercial airports. After the earthquake destroyed the runways.

In all, the wing deployed more than 1,000 personnel and performed more than 600 missions during Operation Tomodachi, delivering personnel, supplies and equipment to devastated areas, he said.

After the ceremony, Lt. Col. Ryan Wong, who had flown nine C-130H sorties after the disaster, recalled seeing the wave hit along the coast.

“It was shocking, but we were trained in humanitarian aid and disaster relief,” he said.

Master Sergeant. Joshua Brown, who flew eight sorties during Operation Tomodachi as the C-130H crew chief, recalls banking operations over the northeastern city of Sendai and seeing the damage.

“It was a huge devastation,” he said.

Campbell said the helicopter shown at the Yokota Concert was one of those that performed more than 100 missions during the disaster.

He said, “Huey crews are putting themselves in harm’s way.”

A Yokota firefighter, Nobuhito Takeda, helped deliver a fire engine to Fukushima so that it could be used to fight the reactor fires.

After a ceremony on Thursday, he indicated that he was worried about the radiation as he approached the power plant.

“I saw a lot of Japanese emergency vehicles,” he said.

Another at the ceremony, Masahiro Shinuzaki, of the Yokota Mission Support Group, was assigned to monitor the radiation exposure of individuals during Operation Tomodachi.

He said that the radiation levels in Tokyo were not dangerous at all, but that some of the exterior panels of the planes that launched through the radiation had been changed as a precaution.

Colonel Andrew Campbell, Commander of the 374th Airlift Wing, and Takahisa Matsuda, Director of the North Kanto Defense Office, lay a wreath in honor of the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake, during a ceremony at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, Thursday. March 11, 2021. Akifumi Ishikawa / Stars and Strips

Debris awaits removal from the tsunami-ravaged Nagahama Beach area in Sendai, Japan, April 8, 2011. Stars and Strips

