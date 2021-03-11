Prince William has given the first notes from Meghan’s interview





Prince William has denied that the royal family is racist in his first statements in a televised interview since his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made explosive claims. Asked by a journalist on a visit to an East London school whether the reign was a "racist family", the Duke of Cambridge said: "We are not very racist families." Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made a number of allegations against the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday night. Asked if he had spoken to his brother since his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William said: "I haven't talked to him yet but I will."



