Tokyo Skytree lighting highlights the recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake





A teenager behind the special lighting design on display on Tokyo Skytree, one of the highlights of this year’s re-arranged Olympic and Paralympic preparations, hopes the lighting will stop the memory of the Great East Japan Earthquake “fading away”.

Karen Michigami was only 10 years old when her colorful pattern, called “Meika”, was chosen from among the entries made by school children to light up the second tallest building in the world in 2014.

Since then, Michigami’s design has been used to light the tower on March 11 to express sympathy for recovery efforts in the areas struck by the Great East Japan Earthquake.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people.

Disaster recovery has been incorporated by Tokyo 2020 as one of the main principles underlying the host nations of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Michigami, 18, believes it’s important for people to remember what happened on March 11, 2011 and hopes her lighting design will keep the memory alive.

“I think it was an honor for me that it was shown from the first time when I was a fifth grader in elementary school until now,” said Michigami.

Tokyo Skytree is the tallest tower in Japan, and it really catches the eye.

“I hope all people will see the lighting that I designed and think about the number of years that have passed (since the earthquake), and that way, keep the memory of that time from fading.

“I go to integrated high school, so I often interact with middle school students even since I was in high school.

“The situation now is that first-year middle school children were babies at the time of the earthquake, so they don’t remember this experience.

“Talking to these middle school students really gives me a sense of the time that has been since the earthquake.

“Having already had an earthquake, I thought how anxious it is to forget things like how terrifying it is, and the things you need to do when that kind of time comes.

“It’s a frightening idea to gradually lose myself this sense of how terrifying it is, and for a lot of people to forget about earthquakes as well.”

Consisting of five lighting patterns, the design aims to evoke a sense of refreshment by likening disaster-stricken Japan to a flower that withers but leaves behind seeds for it to bloom again.

Michigim also installed a tape covered with written desires on the W1SH RIBBON memorial installed on the roof of Tokyo Skytree.

“I see [the Tokyo Skytree] Just because it’s so close, and when I see it lit in different ways, I wonder what meaning it should have, “Michigami added.

“ It’s hard to describe in words, but despite its familiar presence, it makes me think about societal conditions like coronavirus or earthquakes.

“I think it’s close and familiar but broadly a sense of things.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos