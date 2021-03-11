Trump’s new audio asking the election researcher to invalidate the results





Called to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in December, then-President Donald Trump asked a senior investigator to find a scam in the 2020 presidential election, saying he would be “praised” for invalidating Joe’s results. Biden, according to the audio of the call obtained by CNN. The report is the latest example of Trump’s extraordinary effort to influence Georgia’s election officials when the results were assured, although there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the election. Trump’s actions have drawn attention to the fact that Georgia State Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and County Fulton prosecutor have launched a criminal investigation. “When the right answer comes out, they’ll praise you,” Trump told Georgia State Secretary-General’s office investigator Frances Watson in a six-minute interview on Dec. 23, the Journal reported. “I won everything except Georgia. And I won Georgia, I know that. A lot. People know. And something happened there. Something bad happened,” Trump said in a phone call to Watson. The Washington Post was the first to report details of the call. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal published a recording of the call it got. #Trump #CNN #TheSituationRoom.



