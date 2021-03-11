Earthquake-exhausted califans joke as Paquima struck a 2.6-magnitude earthquake: ‘yawn’





People in the Baquima area of ​​California joked on Twitter Wednesday night Pacific Time after it was hit by a small earthquake, and someone said they believed their dog had farted.

The magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at 23:14 PST, 1 km (0.62 mi) northwest of Baquima – located in the northern San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles – according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that the earthquake was initially recorded with a magnitude of 2.7 and was later reduced.

The USGS map showed that the quake was 10.2 kilometers (6.33 miles) deep, and had its epicenter near Whitman Airport, the Hansen Dam Water Center and the Hansen Dam Golf Course.

By 23:57 PDT, about 163 people had reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

Hours earlier, at 10:32 PST, a separate earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck Paquima, at a depth of 1.3 kilometers (7 miles). The USGS map showed that the earthquake struck an area similar to the one in the evening. Only 11 people told the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt the earthquake.

On Wednesday night, people in the area took to Twitter to report they had experienced the earthquake, and some appeared unimpressed.

In response to a tweet from ABC7 Eyewitness News stating that the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7, one user said: “2.7 is like closing a door or dropping books on the ground… yawning…” along with a gif that reads “boring!”

Another replied to the user’s message: “This is actually how I felt … I thought the neighbor upstairs had fallen.”

Someone joked, “Oh, I thought my dog ​​fart.”

The earthquake shook the region after southern California was hit by a winter storm, with hail and thunder falling in Los Angeles.

One Twitter user said, “Oh, come on, 2.7? Even last night’s thunderstorm was stronger.”

Earthquakes in California are not strange, and they occur due to the friction of the Pacific Plate with the North American plate at a rate of about 2 inches per year. The San Andreas Fault, as well as the San Jacinto, Elsinore, and Empire faults, is where most of the movement has occurred, and is the cause of most earthquakes in Southern California.

Annually, thousands of small earthquakes strike Southern California, and residents are not even aware of many of them. However, it is feared that the San Andreas Fault – which has been building energy since the last major earthquake across southern California in 1857 – is the site of a “major fault” of 8 degrees or higher.

The last relatively large earthquake to shook California at Ridgecrest, it reached a magnitude of M7.1, and was stronger than any other earthquake in the area for nearly two decades.

Given the history of the area, one user joked about the recent earthquake on Wednesday: “This is not an earthquake in California ….”

