Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.2 Earthquake – Departamento de Los Andes, 176 km west of Salta, Departamento Capital, Salta, Argentina, Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:54 PM (GMT -3)





An average earthquake of 5.2 magnitude at a depth of 162 km

Mar 11 21:58 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 4 minutes. Mar 11 22:01: Volume recalculated from 5.3 to 5.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 181.0 to 162.0 km (112 to 101 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 7.4 km (4.6 mi) towards ENE.

Update Thursday, March 11, 2021, 10:03

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Antonio de los Cupres, Los Andes province, Salta, Argentina

5.2 earthquake March 11 6:54 pm (GMT -3)

Just 8 minutes ago, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near San Antonio de los Cupres, Los Andes Province, Salta, Argentina. The tremor was recorded early in the evening of Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 6:54 pm local time, at a depth of 162 km below the surface of the Earth from medium to great depth. A second report was later released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as a magnitude 5.3 earthquake. Antonio de los Cupres (4000) is located 77 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: March 11, 2021 21:54:39 ​​UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:54 PM (GMT -3) Size: 5.2 Depth: 162.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter : 24.3 ° S / 67.07 ° W (Departamento de Los Andes, Salta, Argentina) Nearest volcano: Aracar (71 km / 44 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 77 km (48 mi) west of San Antonio de los Cupres (Population: 4000 ) -> See nearby earthquakes! 176 km (110 miles) west of Salta (population: 512,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 mi) west of San Salvador de Jujuy (population: 305,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 188 km (117 mi) west of Balbala (Jujuy) (population: 48,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 224 km (139 miles) west of San Pedro de Jujuy (Population: 58,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 238 km (148 mi)) WSW of Libertador General San Martin (population: 49,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 308 km (191 mi) WSW from Oran (Population: 74,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 331 km (205 mi) northwest from Yerba Buena (Tucuman) (population: 50,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 336 km (209 mi) northwest of Tucuman (population: 781,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 388 km (241 mi) west of Tarte Iqal (pop: 60,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 14.9 ° C (59 ° F), humidity: 21%, winds: 5 m / s (10 knots) from primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing energy: 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5.2162 km Border Zone between Chile and Argentina GFZM 5.1195 kmsalta (Argentina) INPRESM 5.2161 kmsalta, ARGENTINAEMSCM 5.2160 km Border Zone between Chile and Argentina USGSM 5.3202 km89 Km Al SE De Socaire, ArgentinaGUG (Argentina) M 1198 earthquake

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your own user report!

1098 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app)

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone will likely be about 7 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify).

Mar 11, 2021, 22:03 pm UTC

| 4.4 m |

199 km (123.7 mi) deep

|

19 km (12 miles) distance

| INPRES | Details Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

